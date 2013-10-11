FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to sell 1.25 billion euros of three-month T-bills on October 15
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 11, 2013 / 11:48 AM / 4 years ago

Greece to sell 1.25 billion euros of three-month T-bills on October 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of three-month T-bills on October 15 to refinance a maturing issue, the country’s debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece’s sole remaining source of market funding. The settlement date will be October 18. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills that it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck banks, which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.