FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek EU/ECB/IMF "troika" postpones Athens visit
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2012 / 1:43 PM / 5 years ago

Greek EU/ECB/IMF "troika" postpones Athens visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Officials from Greece’s ‘troika’ of international lenders have postponed a planned visit to Athens on Monday given that the country’s new prime minister and incoming finance minister are in hospital, an EU official told Reuters on Sunday.

The officials from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had been expected to meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos after last week’s formation of a new coalition government.

“The troika’s visit has been postponed for a few days,” the EU official said on condition of anonymity. “A new date will be announced in the coming days.”

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.