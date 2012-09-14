FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister expects decisions on aid plan in second half of October
September 14, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

Greek finance minister expects decisions on aid plan in second half of October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - International lenders are likely to reach final decisions on the revised financing program for Greece in the second half of October, Greek Finance Minister Ioannis Stournaras told reporters on Friday.

“Greece was a small part of discussions today. The climate was rather positive. We will try to finish everything by the end of October,” Stournaras said after a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

“There is progress in discussions with the troika (international lenders), we will try to finalize (that) as soon as possible, to be ready for final decisions at the latest by end of October,” he said.

Greece is in talks with the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission on a revision of its 130 billion euro second bailout after it fell behind with required reforms because of two parliamentary elections.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

