Greece assured troika report will not be delayed: official
#Business News
September 21, 2012 / 3:18 PM / in 5 years

Greece assured troika report will not be delayed: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Inspectors from the troika of European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders have assured Athens that their report will not be delayed until after U.S. elections in November, a Greek finance ministry official said on Friday.

“We categorically deny it. It has nothing to do with reality,” the official said. “The heads of the troika meeting the finance minister right now also deny it.”

EU officials and diplomats earlier told Reuters the EU/IMF report on the country’s progress in meeting the terms of its bailout looked set to be delayed after the November 6 vote because policymakers want to avoid any shock to the global economy.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

