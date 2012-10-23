FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troika has made concessions on labor issues: Greek finance minister
October 23, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Troika has made concessions on labor issues: Greek finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s international lenders have made some concessions on labor reforms that have emerged as the main sticking points in an austerity package worth nearly 12 billion euros, the country’s finance minister told Reuters on Monday.

“The government has agreed with the troika on the biggest part of the package,” Yannis Stournaras said after political leaders met to discuss the contentious labor reforms.

“Talks are continuing over labor issues with the aim of improving the terms. The troika has made some concessions.”

He declined to specify what concessions the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders had made.

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras told lawmakers from his New Democracy party that the government needed to urgently conclude talks with the lenders on the austerity package.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

