Greece says talks with troika to be finalized by Monday: deputy finance minister

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will finalize talks with the so-called troika of its foreign lenders by Monday, the country’s deputy finance minister said on Saturday.

“I believe that the ultimate details of a deal with the troika will be finalized by Monday night,” Christos Staikouras said after a meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the ruling coalition’s party leaders.

An inspection team of international lenders has finished its review of Greece’s reform progress, paving the way for the release of more bailout aid, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Saturday.