FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says talks with troika to be finalized by Monday: deputy finance minister
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 13, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Greece says talks with troika to be finalized by Monday: deputy finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will finalize talks with the so-called troika of its foreign lenders by Monday, the country’s deputy finance minister said on Saturday.

“I believe that the ultimate details of a deal with the troika will be finalized by Monday night,” Christos Staikouras said after a meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the ruling coalition’s party leaders.

An inspection team of international lenders has finished its review of Greece’s reform progress, paving the way for the release of more bailout aid, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Saturday.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.