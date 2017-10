Greece's Finance Minister Yiannis Stournaras arrives for a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

ΑΘΗΝΑ (Reuters) - Greece has reached a deal with its international lenders on a review of the country’s austerity program, finance minister Yiannis Stournaras said on Monday.

“We have a deal,” Stournaras told reporters on the sidelines of an Athens conference.