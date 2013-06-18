FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Troika team pauses Greek inspection, talks to finish end-June
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 18, 2013 / 8:47 PM / in 4 years

Troika team pauses Greek inspection, talks to finish end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a poster which reads "What's to blame for unemployment" outside an unemployment bureau in Athens February 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors are to take a break from reviewing Athens’ progress in shoring up its public finances for about a week, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Inspection visits are part of Greece’s EU/IMF bailout. Athens must stick to an agreed fiscal adjustment path and meet reform targets to ensure continued funding under the bailout.

The talks between Athens and the European Union, International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank are expected to be wrapped up by the end of June or early July, Finance Ministry officials said.

“We have made a lot of progress,” Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told reporters after the heads of the inspection team met him and Prime Minister Antonis Samaras for more than two hours.

Greece is aiming to achieve a primary budget surplus this year, excluding debt servicing outlays, in hopes for further debt relief by its euro zone partners and the IMF.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.