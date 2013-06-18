Troika team pauses Greek inspection, talks to finish end-June

A woman walks past a poster which reads "What's to blame for unemployment" outside an unemployment bureau in Athens February 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors are to take a break from reviewing Athens’ progress in shoring up its public finances for about a week, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Inspection visits are part of Greece’s EU/IMF bailout. Athens must stick to an agreed fiscal adjustment path and meet reform targets to ensure continued funding under the bailout.

The talks between Athens and the European Union, International Monetary Fund, European Central Bank are expected to be wrapped up by the end of June or early July, Finance Ministry officials said.

“We have made a lot of progress,” Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told reporters after the heads of the inspection team met him and Prime Minister Antonis Samaras for more than two hours.

Greece is aiming to achieve a primary budget surplus this year, excluding debt servicing outlays, in hopes for further debt relief by its euro zone partners and the IMF.