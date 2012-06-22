"Troika" report on Greece seen unlikely before summit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Inspectors from the ‘troika’ set to review Greece’s reform progress are unlikely to complete their report before a summit of EU leaders next week, a member of the European Central Bank’s executive board, Joerg Asmussen, was quoted on Friday as saying.

The officials - from the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank - are expected to return to Athens on Monday to prepare the way for an update of the terms of Greece’s bailout following its June 17 election.

“We will analyze the economic situation and will evaluate the state of implementation of the agreed program. But a troika report is not be expected before the (EU) summit,” Asmussen told the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.

At their summit on June 28-29, EU leaders will discuss plans for a banking union and a fiscal union as they attempt to overcome the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis.