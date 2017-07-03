ANKARA Turkey strongly condemned the Greek coastguard on Monday for firing on a Turkish freighter in the Aegean Sea and called it an "disproportionate" act that disregarded the most basic right of human life.

Earlier the captain of the freighter said the Greek coast guard had opened fire on his vessel after he refused an order to dock at a port in the Aegean Sea.

"There is no justification ... for firing on an unarmed commercial ship carrying freight between two Turkish ports," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Our sole consolation is that nobody was killed or injured as a result of the incident."

