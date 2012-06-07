FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek March unemployment climbs to new record 21.9 percent
#Business News
June 7, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Greek March unemployment climbs to new record 21.9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate scaled a new record high of 21.9 percent in March from a revised 21.4 in February as the debt crisis and a deep recession continued to take a toll on the labor market, the country’s statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

Budget cuts imposed by the EU and the IMF as a condition to save the debt-laden country from a chaotic default have caused a wave of corporate closures and bankruptcies.

Unemployment in Greece is almost twice the average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro, which was revised upwards to 11 percent in March.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

