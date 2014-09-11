Greek unemployment dips to 27 percent in June

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate eased marginally to 27.0 percent in June from a downwardly revised 27.1 percent in May, Greek statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

June’s reading was the lowest since January 2013, when it stood at 26.8 percent.

At more than double the euro zone average of 11.5 percent in July, Greece’s unemployment rate remains near record highs despite signs of recovery in the economy, which is expected to emerge from recession and expand by 0.6 percent this year.