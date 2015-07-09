FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek unemployment drops to 25.6 percent in April

July 9, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek unemployment drops to 25.6 percent in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate fell to 25.6 percent in April from an upwardly revised 25.8 percent rate in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The reading in April, based on seasonally adjusted data, was the lowest since July 2012 when unemployment stood at 25.3 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy stabilized last year after a severe slump, but remains more than double the euro zone’s average of 11.1 percent in April.

Greece’s economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the first quarter, dipping back into recession after a fragile recovery last year.

It was expected to expand by only 0.5 percent this year based on the latest EU Commission forecasts but the imposition of capital controls and the shuttering of banks is already exerting a marked slowdown in economic activity.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

