Greek unions call 24-hour strike on June 13 over state TV closure

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek labor unions called a 24-hour strike on June 13 to protest against the sudden closure of state broadcaster ERT, union officials said on Wednesday.

“We want to show our solidarity to the state TV workers and protest against these unacceptable public sector reforms that the lenders have demanded,” the general secretary of public sector union ADEDY, Ilias Iliopoulos told Reuters.

An official from private sector union GSEE, the country’s largest, confirmed they would join the strike.