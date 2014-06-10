FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deputy prime minister taken to hospital
#World News
June 10, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Greek deputy prime minister taken to hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Greece's Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos (2nd R) and European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton talk after a news conference during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Athens April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The head of Greece’s co-ruling Socialist PASOK party, Evangelos Venizelos, was taken to hospital overnight complaining of stomach pain but is expected to be discharged on Tuesday, his doctor said.

“It is related to gastroenterological disorders. He checked into our hospital for precautionary reasons,” the head of the Hippocratio Hospital’s cardiology unit, Christodoulos Stefanidis, told Greece’s Skai TV.

“Based on the information so far, he will be discharged today.”

Venizelos is foreign minister and deputy prime minister in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s coalition government.

Samaras announced a sweeping cabinet reshuffle on Monday aimed at showing Greeks he has heeded their call for change after his co-ruling center-right New Democracy party trailed the leftist opposition Syriza in European elections last month.

Economist Gikas Hardouvelis was named finance minister, signalling the government’s intention to keep up a difficult reform drive demanded by Greece’s international lenders.

The cabinet is due to be sworn in later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Gareth Jones

