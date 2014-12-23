FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deputy PM says chances for successful final vote improved
#World News
December 23, 2014

Greek deputy PM says chances for successful final vote improved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s deputy prime minister said on Tuesday there was still uncertainty over the final vote to elect a president next week but also more likelihood of success after a better result for the government candidate in the second round.

“I would not say there is certainty regarding the third vote but today chances that the right thing will be done have increased. The people want stability and not elections,” Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.

Greek lawmakers failed to reach a majority in favor of the official candidate, Stavros Dimas, on Tuesday but the tally improved to 168 in favor from 160 in the first round.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos

