FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Schaeuble tells Greece it must stick to reform path
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 29, 2014 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble tells Greece it must stick to reform path

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned Greece on Monday against straying from a path of economic reform, saying any new government in Athens would be held to the pledges made by the current government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

“The tough reforms are bearing fruit and there is no alternative to them,” Schaeuble said after Greek lawmakers triggered an early election by failing to a elect a new president in a decisive third round of voting in parliament.

“We will continue to help Greece help itself on its path of reform. If Greece takes another path, it will be difficult,” Schaeuble added. “New elections will not change the agreements we have struck with the Greek government. Any new government will have to stick to the agreements made by its predecessor.”

Samaras said after the vote in parliament on Monday that he would propose Jan. 25 as the date for a general election. Polls suggest that left-wing Syriza, which rejects the terms of Greece’s euro zone bailouts, will emerge as the strongest party in the election.

Reporting by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.