Greek government narrowly wins privatization vote

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government scraped through a parliamentary vote on a contentious article in a privatization law demanded by lenders on Wednesday, highlighting the fragility of the ruling coalition.

The article, which intends to scrap the government’s obligation to own a minimum stake in a string of former state companies, passed with 148 deputies backing it and 139 deputies against the measure.

Support for the measure fell far short of the 176-seat majority Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s three-party coalition enjoys in parliament. A junior partner in the coalition did not back the measure, while several lawmakers from another coalition partner also failed to support the article.

Related Coverage Greek recession seen ending in 2014-mid term plan