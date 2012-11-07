FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek government wins parliament austerity vote
#World News
November 7, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Greek government wins parliament austerity vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government secured enough votes in parliament on Thursday to pass deeply unpopular austerity measures essential to unlocking further aid from foreign lenders.

The fragile three-party coalition managed to secure at least 151 votes needed to win approval for the package of spending cuts, tax hikes and labor reforms despite the junior-ruling Democratic Left party’s refusal to back it.

Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by Michael Winfrey

