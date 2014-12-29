FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says will resume Greece bailout talks after election
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 29, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says will resume Greece bailout talks after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek national flag flutters in the wind at the Plaka district in Athens November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will resume bailout talks with Greece once a new government is in place after next month’s snap general election, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement on Monday, noting that Athens faces no immediate funding needs.

“Discussions with the Greek authorities on the completion of the sixth review of the program that is being supported by an Extended Arrangement will resume once a new government is in place, in consultation with the European Commission and the European Central Bank,” the emailed statement said.

“Greece faces no immediate financing needs.”

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras announced plans for a general election on Jan. 25 after lawmakers rejected his candidate for president in a vote that will automatically lead to the dissolution of parliament.

Opinion polls point to a victory by the leftwing Syriza party, which wants to wipe out a big part of Greece’s debt, and cancel the terms of the EU/IMF bailout.

Writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.