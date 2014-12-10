Greek poll shows Syriza holding five-point lead over conservatives

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s radical leftist opposition Syriza party holds a 5-point lead over the ruling conservatives, according to the first poll published since the government brought forward a crucial presidential vote.

The Alco poll for the newspaper To Pontiki shows Syriza would win with a 31 percent share of the vote if parliamentary elections were held now, easily beating New Democracy, the party of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, which would take 25.7 percent of the vote.

Samaras has been pushing for an early exit from Greece’s bailout program, which voters loathe. Syriza has vowed to tear up the deal with the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

The opinion poll was conducted on Dec. 8-9, with some of the responses collected after Greece’s government said the vote to elect a head of state would be held this month -- two months ahead of schedule.

The vote for the largely ceremonial post could trigger early elections if Samaras’s nominee loses. Greek shares fell for a second day in a row, declining 1 percent on Wednesday after Tuesday’s roughly 13 percent plunge.

Samaras will need the support of independent and opposition lawmakers to get the 180 votes needed to elect his nominee -- support he currently does not have. On Wednesday, the small Independent Greeks party reiterated it would vote against Samaras’s nominee, Stavros Dimas.

“It’s obvious that our country is heading to elections,” the party said in a statement. “In the end, Samaras will not be able to get the number of 180 lawmakers.”

The Democratic Left party, a former coalition partner, also said on Wednesday it was maintaining its stance to vote against the government’s candidate.

“We unanimously agreed to vote against the government’s proposal in the presidential election, in all three rounds of the vote,” the party said in a statement. “The Democratic Left cannot contribute in preserving policies which trap the people and the economy in a dead-end.”