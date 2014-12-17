FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek deputy PM says ready for elections if president vote fails
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Greek deputy PM says ready for elections if president vote fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos urged lawmakers on Wednesday to back the government in a crucial vote to decide the next president but said his center-left party would be ready for a snap election if the vote in parliament fails.

“We are ready for elections but up until the last minute, until Dec. 29, we will keep hoping that a sense of responsibility prevails,” Venizelos told lawmakers in his Pasok party, part of the ruling coalition led by conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.

The comment came hours before parliament begins the first of three votes that will culminate in a decisive round on Dec. 29 and lead to a snap election if parliament cannot elect a new president.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.