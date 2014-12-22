Greek opposition party Syriza offices cleared after bomb threat

ATHENS (Reuters) - The offices of Greece’s leftwing Syriza party were evacuated on Monday after a bomb threat was received, a day before the second round of a closely watched vote in parliament which could trigger snap elections.
A party official confirmed that the offices in central Athens were being cleared but said there was no sign of panic among staff and emergency services.
Hoax bomb threats are frequently made in Greece and small explosions are not uncommon.
