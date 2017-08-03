FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece orders evacuation of homes as brush fire burns near Athens
August 3, 2017 / 1:43 PM / an hour ago

Greece orders evacuation of homes as brush fire burns near Athens

1 Min Read

A firefighter stands in front of blazing flames as a wildfire burns in the area of Kalyvia, near Athens, Greece.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of dozens of homes in two communities south of the capital on Thursday because of a brush fire fanned by strong winds.

Some 40 firefighters, 20 fire trucks and two water-dropping helicopters battled the fire, which broke out in Lagonissi, a coastal area some 30 km (19 miles) from Athens with homes scattered across land plots.

"The situation is difficult," regional mayor Yorgos Sofronis told state television, adding that the fire was burning between residences. "The winds are strong."

Three firemen were lightly injured in the blaze and two trucks suffered damage, a fire brigade official said. Summer wildfires are common in Greece. Hundreds died in 2007 during the most serious outbreak in decades.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

