Western Union restarts money transfer service in Greece

People walk past a Western Union branch at Times Square in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Western Union Co said it restarted money transfer service in Greece, allowing customers in the country to receive funds from overseas.

The company said although the entire amount transferred would be credited to account holders, customers would be able to withdraw only 60 euros ($65.58) daily as per the Greek government’s recent capital-control measures.

The world’s largest money transfer company shut its services in Greece on June 29 for a week, after the country closed its banks to limit strains on its crippled financial system.

“Western Union is seeking to expand its in-bound payout locations while also seeking to restore full service on its domestic and outbound business as soon as practicable,” the company said in a statement.

Customers in 31 countries across North America, Europe, CIS and Asia Pacific will able to transfer money to Greece, Western Union said.

Western Union’s shares were up 1.5 percent at $19.23 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.