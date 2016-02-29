Greek retail sales rise 0.4 percent year-on-year in December

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 0.4 percent in December compared to the same month a year ago, led higher by clothing, footwear, books and stationery, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

Data on gross domestic product have shown some resilience in Greek consumer spending, which declined by only 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the end of June to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the sector.

The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in July at 7.2 percent.