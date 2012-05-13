FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek radical left leader rejects coalition talks: official
May 13, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Greek radical left leader rejects coalition talks: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s radical left SYRIZA party spurned an invitation from the president to coalition talks on Monday aimed at forming a government after an inconclusive election.

“Alexis Tsipras will not attend the meeting tomorrow,” party official Nikos Pappas told Reuters.

The president had invited the leaders of the three largest parties as well as the smaller moderate Democratic Left. A Democratic Left party official told Reuters its leader, Fotis Kouvelis, would attend despite SYRIZA‘S absence. Kouvelis has repeatedly said he would not join a government without Tsipras.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Peter Graff

