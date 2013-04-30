Green Dot profit beats estimates on higher card revenue

Traders wait for the IPO of Green Dot Corp on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Prepaid debit card company Green Dot Corp’s (GDOT.N) quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates as card revenue rose, sending its shares up 5 percent after hours.

Transactions on Green Dot cards rose in value but the number of active card users fell 4.3 percent to 4.49 million in the first quarter from a year earlier as the company faced rising competition from cheaper cards provided by large banks such as American Express (AXP.N) and JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N>.

American Express teamed up with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) -- Green Dot’s largest retail distributor -- in October to introduce a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.

Green Dot’s card revenue rose 5 percent to $64.6 million.

Net income fell 5 percent to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, due to higher compensation and benefit expenses.

Total revenue rose 9 percent to $154.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share on revenue of $143.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Green Dot’s gross dollar volume -- the volume of debit transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable cards -- rose 5.2 percent to $5.07 billion.

The company reiterated its earnings outlook for the full year.

Green Dot shares, which have risen about 30 percent since the beginning of the year, closed at $15.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They were up at $16.56 in extended trading.