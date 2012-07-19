FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greenhill shares fall as weak M&A market hits results
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 19, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Greenhill shares fall as weak M&A market hits results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Greenhill & Co’s (GHL.N) shares fell 5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the boutique investment bank posted a second-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates for the first time in five quarters in a weak market for mergers.

M&A activity fell 25 percent worldwide in the first half of 2012 as global economic uncertainty reined in companies’ expansion plans.

Greenhill’s revenue halved to $47.3 million in the second quarter.

Greenhill said it believed 2012 advisory revenue could still equal or surpass the $303 million it generated in 2011, but analysts were skeptical.

“Given the overall weakness in global M&A, we believe that a significant rebound in second half results is unlikely,” Keefe Bruyette and Woods analyst Joel Jeffrey said in a note to clients.

The firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley MS.N and former chairman of Smith Barney -- has been hiring advisory heavyweights and expanding abroad to reduce its dependence on the U.S. market.

Greenhill’s shares fell 5 percent to $35.98 premarket. They closed at $37.69 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.