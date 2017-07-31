FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gains 2.1 percent in July: source
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. slap sanctions on Maduro
Venezuela
U.S. slap sanctions on Maduro
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 11:30 PM / in an hour

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gains 2.1 percent in July: source

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn posted gains in July which helped shrink his firm's year to date losses to 0.2 percent, a person who has seen the performance update said on Monday.

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital gained 2.1 percent in July, according to the person.

Einhorn has always been quick in reporting his firm's performance, often sending out his monthly performance report just hours after the close of trading for the month.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.