FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Green Mountain Coffee founder says treated "unfairly"
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 9, 2012 / 8:29 PM / 5 years ago

Green Mountain Coffee founder says treated "unfairly"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WATERBURY, Vermont (Reuters) - The founder of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, who was stripped of his role as chairman on Tuesday, said he believes he has been treated unfairly but understands why the company took the action it did.

The company he founded in 1981 stripped Robert Stiller of his chairmanship after he sold shares held as collateral against a loan, a sale he was forced to make because of the stock’s sliding value.

“I guess I feel I’ve been treated unfairly. But I understand what they did and why they did it,” Stiller, 68, said in a phone interview. “The shorts have been after us. Every little thing gets scrutinized and misinterpreted, I feel. And you get gun-shy.”

Stiller said he expected to settle the margin account on his shares by the year’s end as required by a new Green Mountain policy but would not say if he hoped to regain the chairmanship.

“I‘m totally committed to Green Mountain Coffee and making them a success and whether I‘m in the chairman’s role or not,” Stiller said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.