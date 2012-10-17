FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green Mountain names exec to develop business abroad
October 17, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Green Mountain names exec to develop business abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Green Mountain Coffee single-serve K-Cups are pictured in New York, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O on Wednesday named a head of international business development, sending the company’s shares up more than 6 percent.

Green Mountain, owner of the Keurig coffee brewing system, said Gerard Geoffrion, 60, will lead the exploration of business opportunities outside North America.

“While we have no specific plans to discuss today, we’ve noted previously that we are exploring opportunities for our products in geographies outside of North America,” said Green Mountain spokeswoman Suzanne DuLong.

Green Mountain shares rose $1.36 to $23.62 on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

