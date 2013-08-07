FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green Mountain sales miss estimates, shares fall
August 7, 2013 / 8:14 PM / in 4 years

Green Mountain sales miss estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc’s GMCR.O third-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates, hurt mainly by a drop in sales in Canada, sending its shares down 6 percent after market.

The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers, and the K-Cups that go with them, said revenue from Canada fell 3 percent, accounting for about 15 percent of total sales.

Net income rose to $116.3 million, or 76 cents per share, from $73.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Green Mountain earned 82 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $967.1 million, missing market estimates of $981.1 million.

Sales of Green Mountain’s single-serve K-cup coffee pods rose 18 percent in the quarter ended June 29.

The company’s shares were trading at $74.29 after the bell. They closed at $79.26 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

