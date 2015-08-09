Short sellers miss out on big gains as Keurig Green Mountain shares sink

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prominent short sellers, including top hedge fund manager David Einhorn, were left wondering what might have been last week as shares in Keurig Green Mountain Inc GMCR.O sank.

The coffee company’s shares dropped 30 percent on Thursday after it reported very disappointing results for its third quarter ended June 27, and have now lost two thirds of their value since reaching an all-time high of $158.87 last November.

Net sales dropped 5 percent, including reduced revenue from both its coffee brewers and accessories, and in sales of the coffee pods that are used in the machines. High inventory levels at retailers have led to discounting of the brewers.

Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, and Daniel Yu of Gotham City Research, are among a number of investors who have for some years had a dim view of Keurig Green Mountain’s prospects. They have argued that its growth in sales was unsustainable as it saturated the market and faced increased competition, and that therefore its stock price was overvalued.

Several years ago they took short positions to back up that view. But as the stock soared in 2013-2014, the losses that were building on those positions forced Einhorn to abandon the strategy, while Yu traded in and out of the stock.

Their timing problem illustrates a predicament often faced by investors who specialize in taking short positions: their underlying investment thesis may be correct but if they are too early they can still be squeezed out of their positions.

Investors who take short positions borrow stock at one price and then sell it in hope of being able to buy back at a lower price later. They then return the stock to the lender and pocket the difference.

However, if a stock surges a short seller’s losses can climb very rapidly, making it too risky to hold on even if they still believe the stock price will eventually collapse.

Last November, around the time Keurig Green Mountain’s stock was peaking, Einhorn said in a letter to Greenlight’s investors that he had closed out the rest of his short position. While Einhorn made it clear he exited the position way before the stock’s high, it had still clearly been a painful episode. He wrote that it would be “tempting to write an entire book on our experience with this ultimately unsuccessful short.”

Einhorn disclosed then that Greenlight shorted the stock at an average price of $47.59 and covered its positions at an average of $67.02 for a loss of $19.43 on each share. It is unclear whether the prices he gave included the costs of borrowing the shares.

Einhorn, who through a spokesman declined to comment for this story, has not disclosed how many shares he shorted or given a figure for his total loss on the Keurig Green Mountain trading.

“VERY FORTUNATE”

Data from Markit, which tracks short-interest lending programs, shows that he was far from being alone in reducing his bets against Keurig Green Mountain.

Between mid-2012 and January 2014, the percentage of shares outstanding on loan for short bets remained generally above 15 percent and often higher than 20 percent, considered a high level for any company. And that was even as the shares went on a tear, rising from the low $20s to more than $100 a share.

But in February 2014, a one-day rally of 26 percent shook out a lot of short positions. On Thursday, short interest was below 3 percent even as the stock price dived to a 12-month low of $52.40.

Yu said that he lost money on more than half of his trades in Keurig Green Mountain but that he had made good returns overall because his positive trades were bigger than those that lost money. “I was very fortunate to have made far more money when I was right than I lost when I was wrong,” he said in an interview.

Even so, he said that the experience “has helped me grow a lot, and has kept me humble.”

Yu, who is the founder of Gotham City Research, has an avid following amongst traders on Twitter where he goes under the name “LongShortTrader.”

He said the Keurig Green Mountain stock price swings showed that “short selling is a dangerous activity” that should not be tried by many investors.

“The complicating factor is that often times, the stock price does not reflect the reality of the underlying business,” Yu added.

Einhorn has not only attacked Keurig Green Mountain for its overall strategy. In a speech in October 2011 at an annual investment conference, Einhorn raised red flags about what he termed Keurig Green Mountain’s questionable accounting, dubbing it “GAAP-uccino.”

A spokeswoman for Keurig Green Mountain declined to comment on Einhorn’s allegations.

A federal appeals court last month revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Keurig Green Mountain of misleading shareholders about its business prospects.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said a lower court judge erred in dismissing the lawsuit, which accused the company, once known as Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, of inflating its share price in 2011 by overstating its growth prospects and concealing high inventory levels.

In October 2014, Keurig Green Mountain said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had closed a four-year investigation into the company’s accounting practices and was not bringing any enforcement action against the company or its employees.