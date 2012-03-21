FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green Mountain snags Starbucks coffee for new brewer
March 21, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Green Mountain snags Starbucks coffee for new brewer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Starbucks-owned Evolution Fresh juice bar is seen on its opening day in Bellevue, Washington March 19, 2012. Starbucks bought California-based Evolution Fresh in November 2011 for $30 million in an effort to boost the coffee company's position in the $50 billion health food sector. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

(Reuters) - Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O said Starbucks-branded coffee will be available on its new line of brewers, boosting Green Mountain’s efforts to protect its dominant position in the single-cup coffee market.

Shares of Green Mountain, which controls more than three quarters of the U.S. single-cup coffee market with its Keurig brewers, rose 7 percent in early morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Earlier this month, Starbucks (SBUX.O) announced plans to launch its own single-cup coffee and espresso drink machine, which some feared would threaten Green Mountain’s share of the single-cup coffee market.

In February, Green Mountain said it would sell a premium line of coffee machines called “Vue,” to battle increased competition.

The companies expect to distribute Starbucks-branded “Vue” packs in the United States and on Green Mountain’s website by fall.

Starbucks, the world’s biggest coffee chain, already sells coffee and Tazo branded tea for the Keurig machines.

Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

