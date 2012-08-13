FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupon's European business affected by weaker economy: CEO
August 13, 2012

Groupon's European business affected by weaker economy: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Groupon Inc’s European business has been affected by weaker economic conditions in Europe, Chief Executive Andrew Mason said during a conference call with analysts on Monday.

Mason said higher priced deals in Europe saw less demand.

Groupon’s third-quarter profit outlook, which was lower than Wall Street expectations, reflects uncertainty in Europe and gives the company room to make investments to improve its performance in the region, Chief Financial Officer Jason Child said.

Reporting By Alistair Barr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
