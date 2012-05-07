FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupon touts mobile transactions in shareholder letter
#Global Markets
May 7, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Groupon touts mobile transactions in shareholder letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Groupon Chief Executive Andrew Mason said on Monday that nearly 30 percent of its North American transactions were completed on mobile devices in April, sending the company’s shares up as much as 8 percent.

The high-flying controversial company that sells online daily deals to subscribers sold more than 170 million Groupons to more than 33 million active customers by the end of 2011, Mason said in a letter to shareholders.

Mason also said Groupon was targeting a broad international roll-out of SmartDeals by the end of the year.

Groupon has come under fire for its unorthodox financial reporting in the run up to last year’s closely watched IPO. It revised its fourth-quarter results in March, admitting to ”material weakness in its financial statements, and in April appointed two new board directors to stave off criticism of its accounting practices.

Shares of the company were up as much as 8 percent at $10.72 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba, Editing by Maureen Bavdek

