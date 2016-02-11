Groupon profit tops estimates as sales rise in North America

People enter and leave Groupon Inc corporate office and headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, in this November 4, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Frank Polich

(Reuters) - Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as strong sales in North America and restructuring of its businesses boosted margins.

The company’s shares, which have fallen 70 percent in the last 12 months, rose 9.4 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company exited 19 markets across the world last year to bolster its North American business.

Groupon has also stepped up its marketing efforts under new Chief Executive Rich Williams, who replaced co-founder Eric Lefkofsky in November.

Gross billings, a key measure reflecting the gross amount collected from customers, rose 10.7 percent to $1.05 billion in North America, its biggest market.

The holiday shopping weekend was an important contributor to company’s strong quarter, interim Chief Financial Officer Brian Kayman told Reuters.

Groupon said in December its North American billings rose 41 percent from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The company, which unveiled a $150 million-$200 million marketing blitz in November, said the number of active users rose 3 percent to 48.9 million.

Groupon has also been offloading low-margin businesses such as consumer electronics.

The move helped the company raise its adjusted EBITDA forecast to $80 million-$130 million from $75 million-$125 million for 2016.

Net loss attributable to Groupon was $46.5 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $8.8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of a breakeven on a per-share basis.

Revenue rose 3.8 percent to $917.2 million, above analysts’ expectations of $845.9 million.