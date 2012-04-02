FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Groupon shares fall 12 percent after restatement
April 2, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 6 years ago

Groupon shares fall 12 percent after restatement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees and guests of Groupon ring the opening bell in celebration of the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Shares in Groupon Inc (GRPN.O) fell by more than 12 percent in early trading on Monday after it unnerved investors by restating its previously fourth-quarter revenue and increased its net loss.

Groupon announced the restatement on Friday after markets closed.

The company, a leader in the Internet daily-deals space with rivals like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and LivingSocial, has been criticized on Wall Street for its unorthodox financial reporting.

As a private company, Groupon was one of the fastest-growing businesses in history and in November pulled off one of the largest Internet IPOs of the past decade, valuing the company at well over $10 billion.

However, it was criticized by some analysts and investors for aggressive accounting in the run-up to the IPO. Groupon changed the way it reported results under pressure from regulators.

Shares fell by $2.15 to $16.23 in early trading on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

