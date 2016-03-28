Group Three V-grade gasoline plunges on distressed selling -traders

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Group Three cash V-grade gasoline differentials fell sharply on Monday when storage space ran out in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, hub and forced distressed selling, traders and brokers said.

Prompt V-grade sold on Monday morning at a 32.00-cent discount to April RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 14.00 cents per gallon from Thursday’s finish, traders said.

“The music sounded and someone couldn’t find a chair,” a Midwest trader said, referring to a party game in which players compete for a decreasing number of chairs.

Differentials partly rebounded by day’s end to finish at a 25.00-cent discount to futures, down 7.00 cents per gallon from Thursday’s levels.

A Midwest broker said inventories in the Tulsa area had exceeded 10 million barrels, higher than the usual 7 million barrels for this time of year.

The bounty in part stems from refineries that ran full-out until spring maintenance started this month, pushing Midwest gasoline inventories to 62.8 million barrels in early February, 89 percent of the region’s 26-year high of 70.3 million barrels in 1990.

Inventories have since fallen nearly 6 percent after some refineries temporarily reduced runs.

But the upcoming expiry this week of the April RBOB contract could have prompted some sellers to hoard barrels until prompt trade rolls to the more expensive May RBOB contract.

The Midwest broker said cheaper cash gasoline in the Gulf Coast market also enticed pipeline shipments to the Midwest. When they arrived, tight space prompted selling at sharply lower differentials to unload barrels.

“Shipping up that way had been a way for folks to get rid of some product produced down here, so this kind of had to happen,” a Gulf trader said.