FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GrubHub raises expected IPO price range to $23-$25 per share
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 1, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

GrubHub raises expected IPO price range to $23-$25 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - GrubHub Inc (GRUB.N), the largest U.S. online food delivery services company, raised the expected price range for its initial public offering to $23-$25 per share from $20-$22.

The offering of 7 million shares is now expected to raise about $176 million, based on the top end of the price range, the Chicago-based company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

GrubHub, backed by Spectrum Equity, Benchmark Capital and Warburg Pincus, is valued at about $1.95 billion at the top end of its expected price range.

GrubHub, which handles pick-up and delivery orders for restaurants online and via the phone, said it would sell 4 million shares in the offering. The rest are being offered by stockholders.

The company’s revenue jumped 67 percent to $137.1 million in 2013.

GrubHub had about 28,800 restaurants and 3.4 million active users as of December 31 and processed an average of 135,000 orders daily last year.

The company is expected to debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GRUB” on Friday.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters to the offering.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.