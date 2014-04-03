FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GrubHub IPO values company at about $2.04 billion
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 3, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

GrubHub IPO values company at about $2.04 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - GrubHub Inc’s (GRUB.N) initial public offering was priced at $26 per share, slightly above an already raised price range, valuing the biggest U.S. online food delivery services company at about $2.04 billion.

The IPO raised about $192.5 million.

The price range was raised to $23-$25 per share from $20-$22 on Tuesday.

Chicago-based GrubHub, backed by private equity firms such as Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs funds and Thomas H. Lee Partners, sold 4 million of the 7.40 million shares offered.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters of the offering.

GrubHub, which receives a commission from restaurants on orders booked through its website and mobile applications, said revenue jumped 67 percent to $137.1 million in 2013.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $5.67 million from $7.51 million.

GrubHub had about 28,800 restaurants and 3.4 million active users as of December 31 and processed an average of 135,000 orders daily last year.

GrubHub’s shares will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday under the symbol “GRUB”.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.