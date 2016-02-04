Online food order company GrubHub delivers strong profit beat

(Reuters) - Online food order and delivery company GrubHub Inc (GRUB.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as more diners used its services to order meals.

The company’s shares, battered in the past few months due to slowing sales growth and fears of rising competition, jumped as much as 20.4 percent on Thursday.

GrubHub, which serves more than 40,000 restaurants, delivers everything from expensive steaks to bento boxes and gets paid a commission by restaurants for orders placed.

To counter slowing sales growth, the company has been investing heavily to expand its reach and recently added Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and San Francisco to its network, which is present in more than 1,000 U.S. cities.

GrubHub, which bought food delivery service Delivered Dish in December, faces growing competition in the business from Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Prime Now and the recent entry of ridesharing service Uber’s [UBER.UL] UberEATS.

“There is more competition in the space but their performance seems to suggest it’s not materially negatively affecting their results,” Brean Capital analyst Thomas Forte said.

The company’s management struck an upbeat note on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday, with Chief Financial Officer Adam DeWitt saying he expected to see a stabilization in the deceleration of growth in 2016.

Chief Executive Matt Maloney hinted at more deals. “We definitely think there might be opportunities to acquire assets at much more reasonable prices in 2016 over 2015,” Chief Executive Matt Maloney told Reuters.

The company last month said it was negotiating a credit facility of up to $200 million, which some analysts have said could be used for more acquisitions.

GrubHub said the number of active diners using its services jumped 34 percent to 6.75 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earlier, the company said.

The company forecast first-quarter revenue of $109 million-$112 million. Analysts on average were expecting $110.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $10.8 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings were flat at 13 cents.

Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 14 cents.

Revenue surged 36.3 percent to about $100 million, above the average analyst estimate of $99.41 million.