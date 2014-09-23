Colombia's Grupo Aval sees boost from infrastructure projects

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Colombia’s multibillion-dollar investment in new highways and bridges is likely to boost the business of the nation’s largest banking group by 10 percent, its president said in an interview on Tuesday.

Grupo Aval SA expects to finance around $5.4 billion of the $17 billion the government must raise to pay for the upgrade of 8,000 km (5,000 miles) of roads in the next five years, Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez, its president told Reuters after an IPO worth $1.26 billion in New York.

The entire project will cost $25 billion.

Sarmiento Gutierrez’s estimate is based on Grupo Aval’s 30 percent share of the loan market in Colombia and would represent a more than 10 percent increase over its current loan balance of $52 billion.

The Grupo Aval president said that the banking group also expects to boost its lending by 15 percent annually as the Colombian economy continues to expand.

“Just one event that helps you grow 10 percent in addition to the 15 percent that you are already growing, that’s a big event,” said Sarmiento Gutierrez.

Colombia has pinned its economic growth prospects on a major overhaul of the nation’s roadways. Trucks carrying oil and manufacturing goods take days to crisscross the mountainous nation on inadequate roadways.

The infrastructure program is “finally starting to produce results,” bringing a reduction in unemployment and economic expansion during construction, said Sarmiento Gutierrez.

The economy is expected to grow 4.7 percent this year, faster than the 4.3 percent seen in 2013, and above estimates for other Latin American nations.

Sarmiento Gutierrez said he would like the central bank to raise the key interest rate another 25 basis points at its policy meeting on Friday, even while most economists expect borrowing costs to be held at 4.5 percent to bolster growth.

Additionally, Grupo Aval is taking steps to increase the size of its credit card and mortgage businesses in Latin America, said Sarmiento Gutierrez.

Grupo Aval on Tuesday raised $1.26 billion from an initial public offering. It plans to use the funds to bolster capital for its banking business.

“I am very well surprised with the size of the market today. It’s unbelievable. It’s absolutely amazing,” said Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, Grupo Aval’s chairman and father of Sarmiento Gutierrez.

Sarmiento Angulo is Colombia’s richest man with a fortune estimated to be worth $16.9 billion, according to Forbes. He holds 95 percent of Grupo Aval’s outstanding shares.

Grupo Aval operates four banks in Colombia and Central America: Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular, Banco de Occidente, and Banco AV Villas. It also owns the financial entity Corficolombiana and pension fund Porvenir.

Sarmiento Angulo also told Reuters that while the group has no plans to expand into new countries, he is always attentive to new opportunities.

“I will never be happy with where I am,” said Sarmiento Angulo. “Always I have been growing and growing.”