Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso profit slides by a third
July 24, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso profit slides by a third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim attends the 20th annual meeting of the Circulo de Montevideo Fundation in Luque, Paraguay July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s retail, energy and real-estate conglomerate on Thursday reported a 33.1 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, hurt by lower sales in the company’s infrastructure and construction units.

The company posted a profit of 1.275 billion pesos ($98.2 million) compared with a profit of 1.9 billion pesos in the same period a year ago.

Total revenue fell 5.2 percent in the quarter to 19.3 billion pesos ($1.49 billion).

Shares in Grupo Carso, which was named by taking the first three letters of Slim’s first name and combining them with the first two letters of his wife Soumaya’s name, closed down 0.8 percent at 74.09 pesos before the report.

($1 = 12.9865 pesos end-June)

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

