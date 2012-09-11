Grupo Mexico files motion against U.S. court decision

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican mining firm Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday it had filed a motion against a ruling by the Delaware Supreme Court, which had ordered it to pay around $2 billion to Southern Copper Corp over an asset sale.

The Delaware court on August 27 affirmed an earlier decision by a lower court relating to a 2005 deal in which Southern Copper bought Minera Mexico from Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX).

That court ruled in October 2011 that Southern Copper overpaid by $1.263 billion, and ordered Grupo Mexico to repay the difference to Southern Copper. The court added interest to the damage award, which brought the total to about $2 billion.