Mexico court rules for airport operator GAP vs Grupo Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) in its shareholder dispute with railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico.

By a vote of three to two, the Supreme Court judges sided with GAP in its legal wrangle to limit the stake Grupo Mexico holds in the airport operator.

GAP says that its internal statues prevent a single shareholder holding more than 10 percent of the company, which Grupo Mexico has sought to circumvent.