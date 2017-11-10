FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grupo Mexico raises nearly $1 billion in rail unit IPO: sources
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 10, 2017 / 12:26 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Grupo Mexico raises nearly $1 billion in rail unit IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico on Thursday priced an initial public offering of its rail unit at 31.50 pesos per share, two sources said, raising around 19 billion pesos ($998 million).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

GMexico Transportes priced at the bottom of a 31.50 pesos to 39 pesos per share range, two sources with knowledge of the deal said, requesting anonymity.

The company sold 603 million shares, including overallotment, according to a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

In 2016, GMexico Transportes had sales of $1.77 billion.

The IPO will help to fund the purchase of Florida East Coast Railway, an asset it snapped up in March for $2.1 billion, according to the document seen by Reuters late on Monday.

Inbursa, the bank owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Thursday that it expects to see profit of 4.65 billion pesos ($245 million) from selling most of its 8.25 percent stake in GMexico Transportes as part of the share offering.

Reporting by Christine Murray and Michael O'Boyle.; Editing by Diane Craft & Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.