FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spanish fund to buy 30 percent of restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 15, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Spanish fund to buy 30 percent of restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish investment fund ProA Capital will acquire a 30 percent stake in restaurant group VIPS from Goldman Sachs for an undisclosed amount, VIPS said in a statement on Thursday.

ProA Capital will also take 12.5 million euros ($14.1 million) of a 41.5-million-euro rights issue planned by VIPS, which holds the franchise rights for Starbucks and Fridays in Spain.

The deal is pending the approval by competition authorities, it said.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.