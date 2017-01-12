FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy's Antitrust to probe L'Espresso-Stampa merger: statement
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 12, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 7 months ago

Italy's Antitrust to probe L'Espresso-Stampa merger: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Antitrust Authority on Thursday said it would probe the planned merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso ESPI.MI with the company that controls Turin's La Stampa newspaper for possible violations of competition rules.

In particular, the authority is examining whether competition in the advertising markets of Turin and Genoa may be compromised, the statement said. The probe must be concluded within 45 days from Jan. 11, the Antitrust said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) announced the sale of La Stampa and another daily, Il Secolo XIX, to L'Espresso in March last year.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Giulia Segreti

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.